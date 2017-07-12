Worldwide Computer Graphics Market: Focus on Mergers and Acquisitions Slated to Intensify Competition, Finds TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Even though a few multinationals together hold a substantial share in the global computer graphics market and dictate the dynamics of the market, the competitive landscape cannot be called consolidated. On contrary it is fragmented due to the presence of numerous local players that have a stronghold in regional pockets. Competition among them is moderate to high.

In the near future, competition is slated to heat up in the global computer graphics market on account of keen players resorting to mergers and acquisitions to bolster their positions. Another factor likely to intensify competition is the low entry barriers for newcomers because of the easy availability and low cost of labor, particularly in Asia Pacific.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Inc., ARM Ltd., Intel Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, Nvidia Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adobe Systems Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Autodesk Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Dassault Systemes SA are some of the main players operating in the global computer graphics market. Some other companies are Matrox, Mentor Graphics, Inc. and 3D PLM-related software providers such as PTC, SAP PLM, Oracle PLM, etc.

A report by Transparency Market Research, forecasts the global computer graphics market to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2016 to 2024 to reach a value of US$211.60 bn by 2024 from US$130.91 bn in 2015.

Presence of Well Known Visual Effects Companies Makes North America Market Leader

Depending upon the type of component, the computer graphics market can be split into hardware and application software. Of the two, the segment of hardware is expected to contribute the most to the market on account of the steep price of different critical components. On account of the emergence of technologically advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) and processors, the hardware component market is predicted to see steady growth.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2740

Geographically, the key segments of the global computer graphics market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. At present, North America leads the market vis-Ã -vis revenue and is expected to continue doing so in the near future as well. The U.S and Canada are driving the market in the region as they are home some of the world renowned visual effects (VFX) companies, namely Warner Bros Animation, Walt Disney Animation Studios, DreamWorks, etc. Another reason for the region's dominance is the presence of many computer graphics hardware component and application software providers such as Adobe Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Siemens PLM Software, and Microsoft Corporation.

Media and Entertainment Industry Majorly Fuelling Market Growth

Majorly fuelling the global computer graphics market is the explosive growth in the media and entertainment industry. Explains the lead analyst of the TMR report, "Growing usage of image processing and 3D animation effects in media and entertainment industry and significant demand for computer graphics software in associated industries including automobile, fashion designing, construction, and other manufacturing industries are expected to drive the market growth."

One factor serving to restrain the market is the need for hardware change due to constant upgrades to 3D computer graphics software results in additional cost burden in developing new and enhanced graphical content.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/computer-graphics-market.htm

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled, "Computer Graphics Market (Component - Hardware and Application Software; Application - CAD, Image Processing, User Interface, and Entertainment (3D/Animation/Visual Effects (VFX))) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016-2024."

The global Computer Graphics Market is segmented as follows:

Global Computer Graphics Market, by Component

Hardware

Application Software

Global Computer Graphics Market, by Application

CAD

Image Processing

Entertainment (3D/Animation/Visual Effects (VFX))

User Interfaces

Others (Education Graphics, etc.)

Global Computer Graphics Market, by Geography

- North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

- Europe

Germany

France

The U.K

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of APAC

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

- South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Top Research Report by TMR:

Emission Monitoring Systems Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emission-monitoring-systems-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/emission-monitoring-systems-market.html Fleet Management Solution Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fleet-management-solution-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch

TMR Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/

http://www.techyounme.com/