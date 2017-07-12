CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- CanaDream Corporation (TSX VENTURE: CDN) ("CanaDream") is pleased to announce today the completion of the previously announced acquisition, by Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd.'s ("Apollo") affiliate ATL Canada Ltd., of all the issued and outstanding shares of CanaDream ("CanaDream Shares"), other than shares already held by Apollo or its affiliates, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Arrangement").

Following completion of the Arrangement, Apollo, through its affiliates, will own 100% of CanaDream and it is anticipated that the CanaDream Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on or about July 17, 2017.

CanaDream shareholders who have not already done so should submit the certificates representing their CanaDream Shares to Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary pursuant to the Arrangement, together with applicable letters of transmittal in accordance with the instructions set out therein in order to receive the cash consideration that they are entitled to receive pursuant to the Arrangement. Letters of transmittal were previously sent to CanaDream shareholders and additional copies may be obtained by contacting Computershare Investor Services Inc. by telephone at 1-800-564-6253 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com and are also available under CanaDream's profile on www.sedar.com.

For more information on the Arrangement, please refer to CanaDream Corporation's Information Circular dated June 8, 2017, a copy of which was filed on SEDAR and is available for viewing under its profile on www.sedar.com.

Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information concerning the anticipated date of delisting of CanaDream Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond CanaDream's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the delisting of the CanaDream Shares may be delayed. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, CanaDream does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CanaDream undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Contacts:

CanaDream Corporation

Brian Gronberg

President & CEO

1-800-461-7368

Brian@canadream.com

http://www.canadream.com/



