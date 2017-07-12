sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,98 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2DGZ4 ISIN: AU000000ATL0 Ticker-Symbol: APT 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,922
0,962
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD
APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD0,980,00 %