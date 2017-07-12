TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD)(OTC PINK: BKDCD) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sports New Media Holdings Limited ("SNM"), owner of GIVEMESPORT, estimates that its 2016/17 fourth quarter Net Advertising Revenue will increase by 46%, compared to the same period a year ago.

In a traditionally slow quarter for most digital publishers Breaking Data Corp's recent acquisition GIVEMEMSPORT has increased its Net Advertising Revenue in fiscal year Q4 2017 (January, February and March 2017) by 46% compared to the same period in 2016, from US$786,159 (audited) to US$1,144,798 (unaudited).

GIVEMEMSPORT has an advertising based revenue model and generates the majority of its income from Programmatic Advertising on its website givemesport.com.

Nick Thain, CEO of Breaking Data Corp. said "GIVEMESPORT is seeing its Net Advertising Revenue increase following strong growth across both its website and Facebook key metrics."

Thain continued "Across our industry there is a continued shift towards Programmatic Advertising, GIVEMESPORT is well positioned to take advantage of this with the high "viewability" of its video and display adverts."

Notes to editor

"Viewability" is an online advertising metric that aims to track only impressions that can be seen by users. For example, if an ad is loaded at the bottom of a webpage but a user doesn't scroll down far enough to see it, that impression would not be deemed viewable.

GIVEMESPORT's fiscal year end is March 31(st), 2017. The Company notes that these unaudited estimated results for SNM are based on management's initial review of operations for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. They are subject to adjustments in conjunction with the completion of SNM's customary annual closing procedures. Consequently, final results may differ from these preliminary estimates and any changes could be material. The Company expects to release final audited March 31, 2017 financial results for SNM on or before July 29, 2017. The foreign exchange rate used to convert GBP to USD is 1.2773.

About Breaking Data Corp.: breakingdatacorp.com

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

About GIVEMESPORT: givemesport.com

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's wholly-owned subsidiary, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/givemesport.

