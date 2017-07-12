VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton", "CW", or the "Company") would like to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent significant share price depreciation, following the successful closing of $50.25 million in the first tranche of its financing.

The Company notes that approximately 90% of the securities issued under private placements completed respectively on March 10, 2017 and March 17, 2017, and qualified to trade without restriction as at July 10, 2017 and July 17, 2017, are subject to voluntary 12-month lockup and escrow agreements. Information to the contrary has been widely disseminated.

Chuck Rifici commented, "As a life-long entrepreneur I am always disappointed when people try to tear things down rather than build them. The success of Cannabis Wheaton has made the Company a target for the spread of a great deal of deliberate misinformation easily delivered in the digital age, and with an unacceptable impact on our supporters. We are focused on continuing to implement our vision and actively defending ourselves against elements wishing to destroy value for our shareholders and stakeholders across the country."

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. This information is only a prediction. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking information throughout this news release. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the ability to generate revenue through the streaming agreements, the ability to consummate transactions which are currently in discussions, requirements to obtain additional financing, timeliness of government approvals for granting of permits and licences, including licences to cultivate cannabis, completion of the facilities, where applicable, actual operating performance of the facilities, regulatory or political change, competition and other risks affecting the Company in particular and the medical cannabis industry generally. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

