

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The UK will have to settle the financial payment it owes to the European Union on Brexit and must make clear its position on the same as well as on border issues and other matters regarding separation, for talks to make progress, EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday.



'We need to know on which points we agree, and on which points we disagree, so that we can negotiate in earnest,' Barnier said in a press conference in Brussels.



'My aim is to make good progress next week and at our next session in August on all issues.'



Responding to UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comment on Wednesday asking the EU to 'go whistle' over a Brexit bill, Barnier said,'I cannot hear any whistling - just a clock ticking.'



