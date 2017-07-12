Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Greenbrier Reported Better Than Expected Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on The Greenbrier Cos., Inc. (NYSE: GBX), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GBX, following the Company's reporting of its third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on June 29, 2017. The maker of railroad freight car equipment recorded the strongest level of orders achieved in traditional markets in the past two years. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on GBX. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GBX

Earnings Reviewed

For its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2017, Greenbrier Cos. reported revenue of $439.116 million compared to revenue of $612.87 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers missed analysts' estimates of $523.3 million.

Greenbrier Cos.' aggregate gross margins during Q3 FY17 were 20.4%, down 60 basis points compared to Q2 FY17 gross margin of 21.0% primarily due to lower deliveries. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expense was $42.8 million, up 8.4% compared to $39.5 million in the previous quarter, driven by the timing of long-term incentive compensation expense. As a percentage of revenue, G&A was 9.7%, reflecting the dollar increase on a lower revenue base. Greenbrier Cos.' adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter was $63.8 million, or 14.5% of revenue.

Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier Cos. for Q3 FY17 totaled $32.8 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $35.35 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The results surpassed Wall Street's expectations for earnings of $0.81 per share.

Operating Details

During Q3 FY17, Greenbrier Cos. finalized three major strategic transactions. The Company formed Greenbrier-Astra Rail Alliance, executed railcar services and supply agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (MUL), while also increasing its stake in Greenbrier-Maxion to 60% and Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro to 24.5%.

During Q3 FY17, Greenbrier Cos. received diversified orders for nearly 11,000 railcars, valued at $1.01 billion, including 6,000 MUL units. The Company's order activity excludes approximately 500 units from Greenbrier-Maxion and Greenbrier-Astra Rail; including these, the Company's total international order activity would have been 1,000 units. Excluding the 6,000 units from the MUL transaction, Greenbrier Cos.' orders in traditional markets totaled 5,000 units; the strongest level achieved in the past two years.

Greenbrier Cos.' new railcar backlog as of May 31, 2017, was 31,000 units with an estimated value of $3.10 billion compared to 22,600 units with an estimated value of $2.44 billion as of February 28, 2017. The Company's new railcar deliveries totaled 2,600 units for the reported quarter compared to 3,900 units for the quarter ended February 28, 2017. The decline in deliveries was primarily due to the timing of railcar syndications as well as lower production rates for certain car types.

Cash Matters

Greenbrier ended Q3 FY17 with $885 million of liquidity from cash balances and available borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. As of May 31, 2017, the Company's cash balance was $465.41 million, and net debt was approximately $108 million.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share payable on August 08, 2017, to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2017.

Outlook

For FY17, Greenbrier Cos. is forecasting new railcar deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 units. The Company is estimating revenue in the range of approximately $2.1 billion- $2.3 billion and diluted EPS in the range of $3.45 to $3.65, excluding $0.17 per share of new convertible note interest expense for FY17.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Greenbrier's stock slipped 1.39%, ending the trading session at $42.65. A total volume of 555.64 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 470.57 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 39.38% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 2.65% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 10.82 and has a dividend yield of 2.06%. The stock currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily