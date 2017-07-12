Supporting important highway and transportation scheme development through 2021

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a third term as a framework provider of professional consultancy services across highway, transportation and related scheme development with Lancashire County Council in the U.K. Lancashire's role as Highway Authority is to plan, maintain and upgrade transport infrastructure, to make the county's roads less congested and safer, while supporting local economic growth and easy access to employment.

The scope of Jacobs' new contract includes civil engineering (highway, bridges and drainage designs), geotechnical, landscape and ecology services. Jacobs will also provide diverse services relating to traffic modelling and transport planning services, project management and grant bid preparation.

"Working alongside Lancashire's team for a third term, not only through the delivery of significant ongoing services, but to assist in development of future projects and programmes, ensures we can help bring local growth and prosperity to the County," said Jacobs Senior Vice President, Buildings and Infrastructure Bob Duff. "This extension is a testament to the hard work and knowledge of our people and further validates Jacobs leadership in transportation in the U.K. and around the world."

Since 2008, Jacobs has worked closely with the Council delivering a comprehensive range of multi-disciplinary engineering services related to Lancashire's transport network through over 800 diverse task orders. These have included key projects such as the Heysham to M6 Link road, the Preston Western Distributor, the Preston Surface Water Management Plan, Fylde coast rail study and significant business case and funding projects.

Jacobs delivers major transportation projects around the world, including projects in the U.K. for Highways England such as the Smart Motorways Program and the M1 Junction 19 Improvement Scheme. Jacobs' highway and traffic experts are supporting clients with a range of capabilities from transport planning and modeling, intelligent mobility, connected vehicle and environmental solutions to full project life cycle road infrastructure management.

Jacobs is one of the world's largest and most diverse providers of full-spectrum technical, professional and construction services for industrial, commercial and government organizations globally. The company employs over 54,000 people and operates in more than 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.

Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some of the factors which may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2016, and in particular the discussions contained under Items 1 Business, 1A Risk Factors, 3 Legal Proceedings, and 7 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170712005017/en/

Contacts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Salim Rahimi214-583-8428