Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market in Aircraft Engines Projected to Reach $393 Million in 2022; SiC/SiC is Anticipated to Maintain its Dominance in the Market Over the Next Five Years

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Business Jet, Military Aircraft, and Helicopter), by Engine Type (Jet Engine and Helicopter Engine), by Component Type (Static Components and Rotational Components), by Application Type (Combustor Liner, Shrouds, Blades, Nozzles, and Others), by Engine Zone Type (High Pressure, Low Pressure, and Combustor), by Material Type (SiC/SiC, Ox/Ox, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Chemical Vapor Infiltration, Melt Infiltration, Sintering, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This 199-page strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the CMC market in the global aircraft engines industry over the period 2016 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in the Global Aircraft EnginesIndustry: Highlights

The global CMCs market in aircraft engines is characterized by a wide array of factors which are directly or indirectly stimulating the growth of the market. The biggest factor is the sheer interest of major engine manufacturers for the commercial development of CMCs in the hottest zone of engines by replacing nickel-based super-alloys. Among all the engine makers, GE Aviation developed the first CMC application in commercial aircraft engine LEAP.

As per Stratview Research, the global ceramic matrix composites market in aircraft engines offers an exceptional growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $393.2 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that development of CMC applications in the best-selling aircraft or their variants owing to their intrinsic advantages, such as temperatures resistance up to 260°C higher than Nickel alloys at just one-third weight, increasing aircraft deliveries and demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, upcoming engines, such as GE9x and Passport 20, with CMC components, Expected increase in the production of LEAP engines to meet the surging demand coming from A320neo, B737 Max, and C919 are some of the key drivers of the CMC market in aircraft engines.

The research's findings suggest that military aircraft dominates the global CMCs market in aircraft engines, followed by commercial aircraft, helicopter and business jets. Commercial aircraft is projected to surpass military aircraft in 2017 to become the largest market for CMCs in aircraft engines and is expected to remain the largest type during the forecast period.

In terms of component type, static component is projected to remain the largest segment of CMCs market in aircraft engines during the forecast period. Most of the commercial CMC developments, such as shrouds for the LEAP engine; exhaust nozzle for the F135; and combustor liners, shrouds, and nozzles for GE9x engine are static components.

Based on the application type, shrouds are projected to surpass nozzle and become the largest application of CMCs in aircraft engines, driven by their usage in the LEAP engines. LEAP engine is certified for the B737 Max, A320neo, and C919 aircraft. Furthermore, development of CMC-based shrouds in upcoming aircraft engines, such as GE9x, would further accelerate the demand over the next five years. All major applications (combustor liner, shrouds, blades, and nozzles) are projected to witness healthy growth rates during the forecast period.

In terms of engine type, jet engine is projected to remain the largest segment of CMCs market during the forecast period, driven by the introduction of CMC-made components in the existing as well as upcoming jet engines, such as LEAP, Passport 20, and GE9x. The major existing and upcoming aircraft, such as F-35, F-16, Rafale, A320neo, B737 Max, C919, and B777x, fly with jet engines.

Based on process type, melt infiltration process is likely to surpass CVI process in 2017 to become the most dominant process for the manufacturing of CMCs for aircraft engines, driven by preference of jet engines for the commercial and military aircraft.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest CMC market in aircraft engines during the forecast period. The region has been investigating the potential of CMCs in aircraft engines since the last two decades. The key CMC players worked along with government institutions to besure of the commercial viability of CMCs in aircraft engines. The region also owns presence of all the major CMC part manufacturers, such as GE Aviation. These players are also rolling out their dedicated CMC plants in North America to address the surging demand for CMCs in aircraft engines.

The global CMCs market in aircraft engine is highly consolidated with the presence of less than a dozen players. The top five players are GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Composite Horizons, Safran Herakles, and COI Ceramics, Inc. They are expected to remain the dominant players during the forecast period as well. Development of new applications, long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive advantage over others in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the CMC market in the global aircraft engines industry and has segmented the market in eight ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the eight ways in which the market is segmented:

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jet

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Engine Type:

Jet Engine

Helicopter Engine

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Component Type:

Static Components

Rotational Components

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Application Type:

Combustor Liner

Shrouds

Blades

Nozzles

Others

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Engine Zone:

High-Pressure Zone

Low-Pressure Zone

Combustor

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Material Type:

SiC/SiC

Ox/Ox

Others

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Manufacturing Process Type:

Chemical Vapor Infiltration (CVI)

Sintering

Melt Infiltration (MI)

Others

GlobalCeramic Matrix Composites Market in Aircraft Enginesby Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

