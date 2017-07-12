Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Valeant Pharma Pays Off $811 Million in Terms Loans

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=VRX. The specialty pharma Company announced on July 10, 2017, that it has paid off its senior secured term loans worth $811 million. Considering this payoff, the Company has paid off all its mandatory amortization obligations up to FY19. From the end of Q1 2016 till date, Valeant has paid off more than $4.3 billion of its debts. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

In June 2017, Valeant sold off its stake in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to Sanpower Group, Co., Ltd for an all-cash deal valued at $819.9 million. The funds from the stake sale were used to pay off the senior secured term loans.

Commenting on the matter, Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO of Valeant said:

"We are continuing to deliver on our commitments as we transform Valeant. With the proceeds from the sale of Dendreon, we have reduced our total debt by an additional $811 million and met all mandatory amortization requirements through 2019."

The decision is part of the Company's commitment to pay off nearly $5 billion of its debts via funds raised from divestitures and have a free cash flow within 18 months from August 2016. Given the steps were already taken by the Company, this seems easily achievable.

Background

In the last couple of years, the Company has been plagued by legal and financial difficulties and has seen major churn in its top management which has led to the Company's shares taking a nose dive.

Valeant had been hit by an accounting scandal which led to the Company's CEO Michael Pearson stepping down from his position in March 2016. In April 2016, Joseph Papa steps in as the Company's new Chairman and CEO and pledges to restore the Company's reputation. The Company was by then burdened with a $30 billion debt due to the various acquisitions done by the Company.

In October 2016, US prosecutors investigated the possibility of a fraud case involving Valeant's former CEO Michael Pearson and former CFO Howard Schiller. In November 2016, Former Valeant executive, Gary Tanner, and former chief executive of Philidor, Andrew Davenport, are arrested and charged for running a fraud-and-kickback scheme. The two executives allegedly misled the Company about Philidor to keep the drug distribution relationship exclusive, generating millions in performance-based payments.

Joseph Papa has been relentlessly working to bring the Company back to its former financial position and gain investor confidence. He has not only taken steps to strengthen the top management team but also refinanced credit facilities and made strategic divestitures to raise funds. In FY17, the Company has already sold its CeraVe, AcneFree, and AMBI Skincare Brands to L'Oreal for $1.3 billion. The sale was announced in January 2017 and completed in March 2017. In June 2017, the Company announced the sale of iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash to affiliates of Pacific Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group. Valeant also completed the stake sale in Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to Sanpower Group in June 2017.

Additionally, in March 2017, Joseph Papa announced the issue of $1.25 billion and $2 billion of senior secured notes due in 2022 and 2024, respectively. These senior secured notes had better credit terms and improved the Company's financial flexibility. He also took on a new term loan of $3 billion which would mature in 2022. The funds raised from the new term loan were used to repay all term loans maturing in 2018, 2019, and 2020. This included paying off its revolving credit facility of $350 million as well as the payment of $1.1 billion of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2018.

The combination of funds raised from divestitures as well as new credit with better terms will help the Company reduce pressure on credit payments and concentrate on improving its operational and financial performance.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Laval, Quebec, Canada-based Valeant Pharma is a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device Company. The Company has three major business verticals - The Bausch + Lomb/International, The Branded Rx, and The US Diversified products. It develops, manufactures and markets a diverse product portfolio with a focus on branded pharmaceuticals, branded generics, and over-the-counter products. It specializes in the fields of dermatology, eye health, gastrointestinal, neurology, and consumer healthcare. The Company has manufacturing sites in Canada, Brazil, Poland, and Mexico, and it has sales presence across North America, Europe and Middle-East, Latin America, and Asia/Pacific. The Company is supported by a team of over 22,000 employees worldwide.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, July 11, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $16.57, slightly falling 0.54% from its previous closing price of $16.66. A total volume of 10.17 million shares has exchanged hands. Valeant Pharma's stock price skyrocketed 32.35% in the last one month, 68.22% in the past three months, and 7.95% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have surged 14.12%. The stock currently has a market cap of $5.83 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily