Das Unternehmen CYBRA Corporation, Entwickler der preisgekrönten MarkMagic® Barcode-Etiketten, RFID-Etiketten, elektronischen Formulare und Berichtsverfassungssoftware, hat SATOs Etikettendrucker erfolgreich in der Lösung "Warehouse Management for Open Systems" (WMOS) von Manhattan Associates integriert. Um den Anlass zu feiern, trat SATO im Mai 2017 dem Manhattan Associates MVP Partnerprogramm als Silber-Hardware-Partner bei.

SATO CL4NX printers now natively compatible within Manhattan's WMOS (Photo: Business Wire)

Seit mehr als 20 Jahren arbeiten CYBRA und SATO zusammen, um Kunden auf verschiedenen Computerplattformen integrierte Etikettierlösungen zu bieten. SATO benötigte eine Linux-basierte Lösung zum Entwerfen und Drucken von Barcode- und RFID-Etiketten mit gemischten UTF-8-Zeichensätzen (Kanji und Englisch) in Text- und Barcode-Feldern, einschließlich des beliebten QR-Barcode-Typs. Die MarkMagic PI (Platform Independent) Edition von CYBRA unterstützt SATOs Druckersprache SBPL (SATO Barcode Program Language) und war damit das perfekte Werkzeug, um diese Herausforderung zu meistern.

Das CYBRA-Team migrierte mit SATO zur Manhattan WMOS-Software, um die umfangreiche MarkMagic PI-Funktionalität mit Unterstützung für gemischte Kanji- und Englisch-Thermal-Barcode-Etiketten auf SATO PW208-, PT408e-, L'esprit V-ex-, CL4NX- und CL6NX-Druckern zu nutzen.

"CYBRA verfügt über jahrzehntelange Erfahrung mit Druckertreibern und Know-how, das den problemlosen Druck von wichtigen Geschäftsdokumenten ermöglicht", sagt Chuck Roskow, Vice President of Operations bei CYBRA. "Wir sind stolz darauf, schon seit langem erfolgreich Lösungen zu schaffen, die unseren Software- und Auto-ID-Hardware-Partnern dabei helfen, ihre Produktfunktionalität zu optimieren."

Laut Richard Wright, Managing Director Südostasien bei Manhattan Associates, "bietet Manhattan Know-how zusammen mit den besten Technologie-Partnern, damit Kunden ihr Markenversprechen erfüllen können."

"SATO ist marktführend im Bereich Track und Trace und bietet Etikettierlösungen, die den Anforderungen von Unternehmen mit komplexen globalen Lieferketten gerecht werden", sagt Kaz Matsuyama, President und CEO der SATO Holdings Corporation. "Dank MarkMagic von CYBRA können Anwender mit komplexen Lieferketten nun den SATO-Service und den erstklassigen WMOS von Manhattan Associates erleben, der spürbare Arbeitseinsparungen schafft und den Betrieb optimiert. Wir werden weiterhin so viele Partnerschaften wie möglich eingehen, um unseren Kunden maximalen Mehrwert zu bieten."

About CYBRA

CYBRA Corporation is a leader in bar code and RFID technology serving customers in a wide range of industries.

MarkMagic® Barcode Labels, RFID Tags, Electronic Forms, and Report Writing Software empowers customers to design virtually any type of Auto-ID document labels, forms, RFID tags, tickets, etc. and print them on hundreds of types of general and specialized printers from laser to thermal to automated applicators. MarkMagic has been selected as the Auto-ID print engine of such leading software developers as Manhattan Associates™, Infor™ and VAI™.

CYBRA's Edgefinity IoT®, (formerly EdgeMagic) is a platform for rapidly building integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other tracking technologies. Edgefinity IoT provides customers with the ability to quickly implement EPC (Electronic Product Code) compliance systems, as well as RFID track and trace applications. In addition to traditional passive RFID applications, the newly released, fully redesigned software, is an all-in-one rules driven solution for the safety and security of people and assets.

CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). CYBRA Corporation is located at 28 Wells Avenue, i.park Building #3, Yonkers, NY 10701. Product information is available toll free at 1-800-CYBRA-88. CYBRA is represented by a network of value added resellers throughout the United States and sales and support offices overseas. To request information via e-mail, write to: info@cybra.com

To learn more about MarkMagic PI barcode labeling solutions, visit cybra.com

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omni-channel commerce. They unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Manhattan Associates software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for their customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premise solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omni-channel marketplace.

For more information about Manhattan Associates, visit www.manh.com

About SATO

SATO (TOKYO:6287) bridges the last inch of the last mile for customers by integrating Auto-ID technologies and revolutionary materials to tag and track items, ensuring inventory visibility for improved user experience and business results. Engineering solutions that unleash the power of IoT, SATO provides value to customers in the form of accuracy, sustainability, labor and resource savings, reassurance and emotional connections. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, it reported revenues of JPY 106,302 million (US $980 million*). More information about SATO can be found at www.satoworldwide.com or on linkedin and twitter

*Conversion is based on an average exchange rate of 1 US Dollar 108.34 Japanese Yen

