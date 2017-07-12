FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB: TKCI) today announced it has signed a strategic alliance agreement with Seminole Indian Company to provide business formation, development and financial infrastructure services to very unique opportunities afforded by tribal sovereignty. Leading the Seminole Indian Company team is former Seminole Tribal Chairman, James E. Billie. "Chief Billie" is the Tribe's longtime leader, and is credited with sparking the $33 billion Indian gambling industry, including the renowned Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, Florida. Chief Billie and his partner, Craig Talesman, have recently forged relationships with industry leaders in the emerging cannabis industry.

Federally recognized Indian tribal governments offer enhanced advantages in the cannabis and entertainment industries, due to their exemption from regulatory and tax liability burdens. The unprecedented success of Chief Billie's leadership in the gaming industry development, from which, ultimately, all American Indian tribes benefited, has created an extensive sphere of influence that the company believes will fuel the success of this strategic alliance.

Turnkey Capital CEO, Neil Swartz, stated, "Over the past year we have expanded the scope of our operations beyond the real estate industry to include team members with decades of experience in procuring capital for the development and expansion of emerging companies, and have been serving as business advisors and facilitators to client companies that are ready to grow or go public. Chief Billie's stellar track record in creating American Indian companies, and his relationships in unique markets such as entertainment and cannabis, indicate that this alliance will have tremendous potential."

TKCI plays an active role in developing the strategic direction of our client companies which include: defining short and long-term strategic goals; identifying and planning for the critical success factors to reach these goals; identifying and addressing the challenges and operational improvements required to achieve the critical success factors and, ultimately, the strategic goals.

About Turnkey Capital Inc.

Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTCQB: TKCI) is a business advisory company that aligns with, and builds value in private, public, and development-stage companies. We look to identify opportunities in high-growth sectors, with an initial focus on the emerging cannabis industry.

Turnkey Capital provides a wide array of services such as equity and debt financing for growth, strategic operational and management resources, as well as financial advice, modeling, and long term corporate & shareholder support. Turnkey Capital approaches venture-capital from a financial perspective, placing capital structure and shareholder relations as Key Imperatives. The core strength of Turnkey Capital is understanding and implementing the vital aspects required to grow and/or turnaround companies to place them on a path to profitability and sustainability. Turnkey Capital and its key strategic partners provide the expertise and access to capital needed to bridge the gap financially and operationally, so that maximum value can be created and sustained. The Management and Advisory Board members' 75+ years of experience allows them to accurately identify the missing ingredients that complete the Success Formula for developing companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

