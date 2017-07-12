Blue California Increases Commercial Production of Ferulic Acid from Rice Bran

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Blue California, a manufacturer of purified natural ingredients and flavor compounds for use in food products announced today that it is increasing their production capacity of Ferulic acid (FA) to an estimated 500 metric tons by 2018.

Ferulic acid (4-Hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid, FA) is a ubiquitous phytochemical present in cell walls and found in foods such as rice, wheat, oats, seeds, beans, nuts, corn, etc. FA is an antioxidant that can be used in dietary supplements to combat free radicals and oxidative stress, in cosmetics and topical creams for UV protection, in food products as a potential natural preservative and in other commercial uses that include pharmaceutical products.

Cecilia McCollum, Blue California's executive vice president stated, "Our production capacity was no longer sufficient for the growing demand for natural ferulic acid so this increase will create new commercial opportunities for our business partners and will benefit consumers as well". Availability of natural ferulic acid is limited while demand for this antioxidant is growing. "We are doing our part in helping our customers deliver the natural products consumers want." Added McCollum. The global demand for natural ingredients is the new standard and manufacturers like Blue California are meeting the challenge.

Blue California is a recognized industry leader in innovation and manufacture of high purity natural compounds and botanical extracts for the food, beverage, cosmetics and flavor industries. Blue California's manufacturing facilities maintain GMP and BRC certifications to ensure the purity and consistent value and quality of its products.