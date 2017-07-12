Denver, CO, 2017-07-12 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software Inc. announced today that it has been acquired by Parallax Capital Partners, LLC (Parallax), a Southern California-based software-focused private equity firm. The new owners intend to help Quark accelerate the adoption of its transformational content automation solutions through investment in organic growth and acquisitions.



Recently selected as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Content Services and a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist for Best Multi-Channel Publishing Platform, Quark has quickly emerged as a global leader in content automation. Quark's content automation solutions enable organizations to deliver business-critical content to any format and any channel - mobile, print, Web, and more. At the same time Quark has reinvigorated its QuarkXPress software business, consistently putting customers first and out-innovating its competitors.



"Quark is having a transformational impact within a wide range of industries, completely redefining how organizations create, manage, publish and deliver business-critical content," said James Hale, Managing Partner at Parallax. "This is a company with outstanding talent and leadership, innovative technology and acclaimed customer base. Parallax is looking forward to bringing its experience and expertise to help Quark take its enterprise content automation business to the next level."



"I couldn't be more proud of our employees and customers in reaching this milestone," said Quark President and CEO Ray Schiavone. "Quark has achieved what so many established brands fail to, which is to reinvent our company in the face of insurmountable odds. Through content automation, today Quark enables some of the world's largest organizations to transform customer experience, reduce time-to-market, improve compliance, and reduce costs. In Parallax we believe we have a partner that shares this vision for organizations to realize the true value of their content."



To discover more about Quark's content automation solutions, visit www.quark.com.



Quark customers with questions about the acquisition can email pr@quark.com.



Piper Jaffray, a leading investment bank and asset management firm, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Quark in this transaction.



About Parallax Capital Partners Parallax Capital Partners, LLC (parallaxcap.com), is a private equity firm focused on acquiring and operating application software and related services companies. Since 1999, Parallax has acquired over 20 companies and has built an exceptional track record of transitioning divisions, subsidiaries and product lines into successful stand-alone entities. For more information, visit www.parallaxcap.com.



About Quark Software Inc. Quark Software Inc. develops a content automation platform that helps large organizations streamline the creation, management, publishing and delivery of business-critical content. Our solutions automate the process with reusable Smart Content components that can be dynamically assembled and delivered with precision in any format and to any channel - web, tablet, mobile, print, and more. As a result, leaders in industries such as finance, manufacturing, energy, and government can reduce costs, save time, improve consistency and make their content brilliant.



Sarah Rector Quark Software Inc. 303-894-3753 srector@quark.com