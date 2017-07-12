As of July 13, 2017, the following bond loan issued by Magnolia Bostad AB changes list from STO FN Bond Market Institutional to STO Corporate Bonds. Last day of trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional is July 12, 2017.



Issuer: Magnolia Bostad AB --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009155625 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: MAGBOS 003 --------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: July 12, 2017 --------------------------------------------------- Term: Changes list as of July 13, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------



As of July 13, the bond loan will also change short name and trading code.



New short name: MAGBO 102 ---------------------------- New trading code: MAGBO_102 ----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.