SSH Communications Security's January - June 2017 interim report will be published on Thursday, July 20, 2017 approximately at 9 a.m. EET.



A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day. The report will be presented by CEO Kaisa Olkkonen. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material will be available on the SSH Communications Security's website (www.ssh.com) after the conference.



Time: July 20, 2017 at 17:00 - 18:00 EET



To join the investor meeting in Finnish, please register latest by Tuesday, July 18, 2017 by sending email to IR Communications, Esko Anttila (esko.anttila@ssh.com).



About SSH Communications Security SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.