Gold futures gained $8 between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. The key question is: is this meaningful for the ongoing trend(s) or not? Stated differently, do we stick to our bearish forecast or did yesterday's rise change anything in the bigger scheme of things? Since our last post It's official: Gold price breaks down, gold has been continuing on its downtrend. In that same article, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...