The "Turkey Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 Rising Tourist Safety Concern from Looming Threat of Neighboring Countries Will Drive Market Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report focuses on overall market size for sale of electronic security equipments in Turkey and Middle East region, electronics security market segmentation on the basis of type of product (CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and others), sub-segmentation on the basis of technology and by sector of application. The report also covers role of consultants and system integrators, decision making matrix, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Market for electronic security devices is expected to register positive growth. It will be mainly driven by demand for new and modern electronic security devices for replacement. Improved technologies such as 4K technology bring industry leading clarity and sensitivity to critical video monitoring and surveillance systems. Explosion-proof cameras are an important solution in areas which are on high risk.

Turkey is expected to implement (electronic traffic inspection system) TEDES in many of its cities. This will lead to additional demand for electronic security devices as well as R&D in the sector. An estimated market size on the basis of revenue will be USD million in 2021. It is expected that CCTV will continue its dominance in the electronic security market in Turkey.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Middle East Electronic Security Market, 2011-2016

4. Value Chain Analysis in Turkey Electronic Security Market

5. Role of Consultants and System Integrators in Turkey Electronic Security Market

6. Decision Making Matrix in Turkey Electronic Security Market

7. Pricing Analysis Case Study for a Commercial Complex

8. Turkey Electronic Security Market Size by Revenue, 2011-2016

9. Turkey Electronic Security Market Segmentation

10. Trends and Developments in Turkey Electronic Security Market

11. Rules and Regulations in Turkey Electronics Security Market

12. Turkey Electronic Security Market Future Outlook by Revenue, 2017-2021

13. Middle East Electronic Security Market Future Outlook, 2017-2021

14. Analyst Recommendation

Companies Mentioned

Axis Communications

Bosch

Hikvision

Honeywell

Pelco

Siemens

Tyco

