

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group (AAL) reported that its total revenue passenger miles for the month of June 2017 were 21.0 billion, up 0.8 percent versus June 2016. Total capacity was 24.9 billion available seat miles, up 1.1 percent versus June 2016. Total passenger load factor was 84.7 percent, down 0.2 percentage points versus June 2016.



The company expects its second quarter 2017 total revenue per available seat mile or TRASM to be up about 5 percent to 6 percent year-over-year. This compares to prior guidance which had TRASM up 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent.



The improvement in TRASM from prior guidance is driven primarily by higher passenger yields, with particular strength in the Domestic, Central/South American, and Caribbean regions.



The company now expects its second quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 13 percent and 14 percent versus its previous guidance of 12 percent to 14 percent.



