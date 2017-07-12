Worldwide Remote Diagnostics Market: Stringent Vehicular Emission Norms Boosts Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Players in theglobal remote diagnostics marketare raising the competition bar through product differentiation and after-sales support and service to customers, notes a new publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Among them, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, OnStar LLC, Mercedes-Benz, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Delphi Automotive plc, Softing AG, Voxx International Corporation, and Vector Informatik are a few key companies.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global remote diagnostics market to register an impressive 14.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. If the figure holds true, the market's valuation of US$12.88 bn in 2016 is expected to reach US$42.04 bn by 2025.

Depending upon application, the global remote diagnostics market can be segmented into roadside assistance, vehicle tracking, state alert, crash notification, and training assistance. Of these, in 2016, the segment of roadside assistance stood as the leading contributor in terms of revenue. Increasing demand for safety and security features of vehicles is the key factor stirring growth of roadside assistance segment.

Early Adoption of Technology Propels North America Market

The segments of the remote diagnostics market in terms of vehicle type are commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Of the two, passenger vehicles led the market in 2016 revenue-wise.

The key geographical segments into which the global remote diagnostics market is divided are North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. North America powered by the U.S. led the market in 2016 in terms of revenue due to early adoption of technology.

Vehicle Safety Regulations Stokes Growth

At the forefront of driving growth in the global remote diagnostics market are strict regulations for emissions and fuel economy across the world. Government agencies issue emission standards in order to curb hazardous vehicular emissions. This is where remote monitoring systems are useful to monitor carbon and other harmful gases emitted from vehicles. In 2011, the U.S President announced an agreement with key automakers to double fuel efficiency to nearly double to 54.5 m.p.g, by means of which motorists can save fuel costs up to US$1.7 trillion over the lifespan of vehicles. While vehicular emission standards are region specific, the use of remote vehicle diagnostics ensures that vehicles discharge particulate matter within permissible limits. This factor is likely to greatly influence the remote diagnostic market during the forecast period.

Additionally, demand for remote vehicle diagnostics solutions is on the rise as part of technological advancement of the automotive industry. Connectivity technologies that are used in remote diagnostic solutions include Bluetooth, 3G/4G, and GPS.

Another significant growth driver of the market is increasing demand for safety and security and awareness about vehicle diagnostics. This is because consumers in developed and developing countries are opting for remote diagnostics systems for four service areas, which are GPS navigation, wireless safety communication, integrated hands free cell phones, and automatic driving assistance systems. Moreover, increasing safety standards in place by governments is also responsible for the increased use of remote diagnostic systems.

Concerns of Vehicle Hacking Crimps Growth

Despite several driving factors, there are several factors restraining the growth of remote diagnostic market. The key among them is concern related to data security. This is because modern vehicles are equipped with hi-tech devices to observe the status of the vehicle at all times. However, this poses risk of vehicle hacking using computer-generated information with respect to vehicle functionality and driver information.

The information presented here is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled"Remote Diagnostic Market (Application - Roadside Assistance, Vehicle Tracking, Vehicle State Alert, Crash Notification, and Training Assistance; Vehicle Type - Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles; Connectivity - Bluetooth, 3G/4G and Wi-Fi) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 -2025."

The global remote diagnostics market is segmented into:

Remote Diagnostic Market, by Application:

Roadside Assistance

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle State Alert

Crash Notification

Training Assistance

Others

Remote Diagnostic Market, by Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Remote Diagnostic Market, by Connectivity:

Bluetooth

3G/4G

Wi-Fi

Remote Diagnostic Market, by Geography:

- North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

- Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

South Africa

U.A.E.

Rest of Middle East and Africa

- Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

