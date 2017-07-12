The country's new minister for renewable energy said that a special committee for the tender will be now established, and that the results of the review will be published together with her new action plan for renewables.

The announcement of a 4 GW tender for large-scale solar made by the Algerian government in March had raised hopes that the PV industry of the North African market was finally set to flourish and, at the same time, had caused mixed reactions within the local and global solar sectors due to the domestic content requirements embedded in the drafted tender rules.

After the announcement, the tender was initially said to be launched by the end of March, and then in early April Algeria's government published the decree implementing the 4 GW solar auction in the country's official journal. The RfP for the tender, however, has never been published. According to local press agency APS, the newly appointed minister of environment and renewable energy Fatma Zohra Zerouat has now revealed that an ad hoc committee for the tender will be created, and that its final review will be published together with her new action plan for the development of renewable energies, without providing a specific time frame.

The Algerian government appointed Mustapha Guitouni, the former CEO of Sonelgaz (National Society for Electricity and Gas), which is in charge of electricity and natural gas distribution in Algeria, as the country's new Minister of Energy in late May, and at the same time created ...

