Faso Energy has started construction on a solar module manufacturing facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The company said the factory is being built with the financial support of the country's government and in partnership with Spanish equipment provider Mondragon, which has supplied a semi-automatic PV production line for the facility.

The factory, which will have an initial capacity of 40 MW, will produce both mono ...

