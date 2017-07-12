LS Retail ehf.: LS Retail is the 2017 Microsoft Dynamics ISV of the Year for the UK

LS Retail (https://www.lsretail.com/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=ISVawards2017), world-leading developer of management software solutions for retail and hospitality, has been named 2017 Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the Year for the United Kingdom. The award was announced on July 10 at Microsoft Inspire 2017 (formerly Microsoft WPC), Microsoft's annual premier partner event, which this year took place in Washington DC.

Winners of the ISV of the Year award are selected among Microsoft Dynamics Certified Partners that have displayed exemplary performance and dedication to delivering solutions that help customers drive their business forward. In order to be chosen for the award, partners must also exhibit outstanding sales performance, deep technical expertise on Microsoft Dynamics products (https://www.lsretail.com/industries/retail/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=ISVawards2017) and services, and consistently high levels of customer satisfaction.

"Each year we recognize and honor Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for exemplary business performance," said Frank Holland, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Business Solutions Sales & Partners. "These award-winning partners represent the top 1% of Microsoft Dynamics partners in terms of sales performance, but their critical impact on the success of our shared customers is what truly stands out. Microsoft is honored to recognize LS Retail for their achievements this past year and for their dedication and support of Microsoft Dynamics solutions."

During the award ceremony, LS Retail was also awarded membership to the 2017 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics. This marks the ninth time that LS Retail is chosen to be part of the Inner Circle, an elite group including the fifty highest-performing Microsoft Dynamics partners.

"I am excited and proud to accept these awards on behalf of the whole LS Retail team. This is a great acknowledgement of our hard work and commitment throughout the year," said Magnus Norddahl, CEO of LS Retail. "These awards are also a valuable recognition that we are moving in the right direction with our new hybrid cloud strategy," continued Norddahl. In line with Microsoft, LS Retail is making substantial investments in the hybrid cloud (https://info.lsretail.com/hybrid-cloud-strategy-ebook/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=ISVawards2017), with the goal of helping customers create a personalized strategy that seamlessly combines on-premises investments and cloud-based innovation. "Our objective is to give our customers the opportunity to get the best of both worlds, minimizing their risk while maximizing flexibility," said Norddahl.

"I also want to extend my thanks to our partners. Their continued cooperation and trust is the secret behind our success. These awards also belong to them," concluded Norddahl.

LS Retail's global partner network counts over 270 certified partners (https://www.lsretail.com/partners/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=ISVawards2017) distributed across 75 countries. In the UK, LS Retail can rely on top performing partners such as K3 Retail, Diamond LS Retail Partner 2017, and The NAV People, Platinum LS Retail Partner 2017.

About LS Retail

For more than two decades, LS Retail has been developing easy and practical software solutions to make the shopping and dining experience a pleasure worldwide. LS Retail products and solutions are sold through a global partner network and have been installed in more than 66,000 stores in over 120 countries.

Contact Information

Eloise Freygang

+354 660-7088

Eloise@LSRetail.com

www.LSRetail.com

LS Retail logo (http://hugin.info/172665/R/2119724/807343.png)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LS Retail ehf. via Globenewswire

