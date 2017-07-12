IQE plc: IQE plc: IQE hosts Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program recognition ceremony

Cardiff UK/Somerset NJ/Taunton MA, 12 July 2017: IQE plc (AIM: IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductor wafer products for the global semiconductor industry, will host the 2017 Raytheon Supplier EPIC Award ceremony on 12th of July in one of its US facilities, Taunton, MA.

As part of the Raytheon Supplier Excellence Program, suppliers are awarded for their outstanding performance, contributions, and support to programs across one or more Raytheon businesses. IQE has been selected to receive an EPIC Award for its overall Excellence in Performance, Innovation & Collaboration.

The IQE New Jersey team have been presented with the EPIC Award for their excellent quality and hard work

The ceremony will be attended by Raytheon representatives. Additionally, Taunton, MA Mayor Thomas C. Hoye, Jr., Massachusetts Senator Marc R. Pacheco and Massachusetts Representative Shaunna L. O'Connell will be attending to celebrate the success of IQE.

Commenting on the award, M. David Wilkins, VP for Contracts & Supply Chain at Raytheon Company commented:

"Your commitment to excellence is greatly appreciated. It enables our joint success and solidifies a platform for 'Building our Future Together' in support of our mutual customer, the U.S. Warfighter. Congratulations on your achievement."

Dr. Wayne Johnson, VP of IQE's Power Business Unit, said:

"It is a great honor to receive the 2017 Raytheon Supplier EPIC Award which recognizes the integrity, quality and expertise that IQE offers its customers. The award is greatly appreciated as recognition of the innovative and talented IQE team."

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafers with products that cover a diverse range of applications, supported by an innovative outsourced foundry services portfolio that allows the Group to provide a 'one stop shop' for the wafer needs of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers.

IQE uses advanced crystal growth technology (epitaxy) to manufacture and supply bespoke semiconductor wafers 'epi-wafers' to the major chip manufacturing companies, who then use these wafers to make the chips which form the key components of virtually all high technology systems. IQE is unique in being able to supply wafers using all of the leading crystal growth technology platforms.

IQE's products are found in many leading-edge consumer, communication, computing and industrial applications, including a complete range of wafer products for the wireless industry, such as smartphones and wireless infrastructure, Wi-Fi, base stations, GPS, and satellite communications; optical communications, optical storage, printing, thermal imagers, leading-edge medical products, barcode, ultra high brightness LEDs, a variety of advanced silicon based systems and high efficiency concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) solar cells.

The manufacturers of these chips are increasingly seeking to outsource wafer production to specialist foundries such as IQE in order to reduce overall wafer costs and accelerate time to market.

IQE also provides bespoke R&D services to deliver customised materials for specific applications and offers specialist technical staff to manufacture to specification either at its own facilities or on the customer's own sites. The Group is also able to leverage its global purchasing volumes to reduce the cost of raw materials. In this way IQE's outsourced services, provide compelling benefits in terms of flexibility and predictability of cost, thereby significantly reducing operating risk.

IQE operates multiple manufacturing and R&D facilities worldwide.

