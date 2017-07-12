Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver process equipment and services to a gold project in West Africa

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JULY 12, 2017 at 2.00 PM

Outotec to deliver process equipment and services to a gold project in West Africa

Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of process equipment and services to a greenfield gold project in West Africa. Outotec's contract value is approximately EUR 13 million which has been booked in the 2017 second quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope of work includes the design and delivery of a 6 MW SAG mill, a 6 MW ball mill, a pre-leach thickener and a comprehensive service package including spare parts and tooling and installation equipment. The equipment will be delivered during the second quarter of 2018.

