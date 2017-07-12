sprite-preloader
Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver process equipment and services to a gold project in West Africa

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE JULY 12, 2017 at 2.00 PM

Outotec to deliver process equipment and services to a gold project in West Africa 

Outotec has been awarded a contract for the delivery of process equipment and services to a greenfield gold project in West Africa. Outotec's contract value is approximately EUR 13 million which has been booked in the 2017 second quarter order intake. 

Outotec's scope of work includes the design and delivery of a 6 MW SAG mill, a 6 MW ball mill, a pre-leach thickener and a comprehensive service package including spare parts and tooling and installation equipment. The equipment will be delivered during the second quarter of 2018. 

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business unit
tel. +358 40 822 7100

Eila Paatela, Vice President, Corporate Communications
tel. +358 400 817 198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com (mailto:firstname.lastname@outotec.com)

DISTRIBUTION
Main media
www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com/)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)