ATOS: Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure Utility Services in Europe

This Magic Quadrant analyzed 16 service providers that offer data center managed services in Europe - including data center outsourcing (DCO) and infrastructure utility services (IUS) on their vision and ability to deliver DCO/IUS services.

As part of its IUS, Atos' Cloud service offering - called Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) - provides businesses with highly industrialized and automated end-to-end Cloud services including:

End-to-end application and infrastructure transformation

End-to-end service orchestration and management over multiple Cloud types and

End-to-end cloud security, ultimately, enhancing business agility and scale, all while ensuring compliance with respective security policies.

According to Gartner, "Leaders perform skillfully. They have a clear vision of the market's direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. They shape the market, rather than follow it."

"We believe this designation as a leader by Gartner further cements our provenexpertise in the management and migration of services, applications and infrastructure," said Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. "The Hybrid Cloud (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) is one of the four strategic digital pillars of growth (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory) for Atos andthe foundation of our clients' digital transformations. At Atos, we work in true partnership with our clients to maximize speed, agility,scale, flexibility and security so that they can use the best-of-breed Hybrid Cloud approach to respond more effectively to changes in the market."

Expert in Cloud Migration and Management

Atos has significant experience and capability in the development of hybrid cloud infrastructure with its 11 multi-tenant cloud hubs, 3,300+ cloud experts and 8 Global Delivery Centers around the world. In its role as the Worldwide IT Partner for the Olympic Game and Paralympic Games (https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/horizon/eng/partner/ATOS.aspATOS) Atos (https://atos.net/en/olympic-games) delivered key applications, such as the accreditation and volunteer systems, for the Olympic Games in Rio 2016 (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_09_21/atos-olympic-paralympic-games-technology-efforts-digital-age-turn-pyeongchang-2018-tokyo-2020) from the Cloud.

To read the full Gartner report (http://go.atos.net/LP=645%20%3chttp:/go.atos.net/LP=645%3e), please go to http://go.atos.net/LP=645 (http://go.atos.net/LP=645). To learn more about Atos' full suite of Digital Transformation Factory (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory) solutions, visit here (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory).

[1]Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing & Infrastructure Utility Services, Europe, Claudio Da Rold, Gianluca Tramacere, Gregor Petri, Robert Naegle, David Groombridge, 6th June, 2017

