ATOS: Atos announces new-generation servers integrating new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors

Paris, 12th July 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/), a global leader in digital transformation, announces the launch of its new-generation computing platforms to redefine the future of business-critical computing and HPC. These platforms include Atos' new server portfolio which will combine the most advanced Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor (codenamed Skylake) technologies with Atos High Performance (HPC), mission critical and mainframe computing expertise. This enhanced technology offers a new-generation computing platform to help clients worldwide easily adapt to dynamic requirements and to keep their infrastructure simple, while maximizing ROI on application investments.

The new Intel Xeon Scalable processor, which is optimized for open exascale-ready supercomputers (capable of eventually executing one billion billion transactions per second), has been introduced into the Bull Sequana X1120 blade server, one of the new-generation servers in Atos' HPC portfolio. Atos recently announced that it will supplyGENCI (Grand Équipement National de Calcul Intensif) with a Bull supercomputer, to follow on from the Curie supercomputer delivered in 2011. The computing nodes in this supercomputer are also equipped with the new Intel Xeon Scalable processors as well as the latest generation of Intel® Xeon Phi processors for a total of over 124,700 cores (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/deals-contracts-press-releases_2017_06_15/atos-wins-contract-to-provide-genci-with-one-of-the-most-powerful-supercomputers-in-the-world).

The new Bull-branded platforms for enterprise workloads will provide exceptional scalability from 2 to 32 processors with the new Intel Xeon Scalable processor, helping to ensure long-term investment protection. With its innovative ultra-flexible design, it will provide customers with the agility to introduce Machine Learning and AI capacity in traditional enterprise workloads. Real-time analytics of enterprise production databases will run much faster than on a conventional computer using in-memory technology. High velocity data-streams will be analyzed in real-time to find new market opportunities, whilst ensuring both security and a high- quality service.

"Atos focuses on Data Center transformation and business acceleration driven by Cloud, in-memory computing and Big Data supported by Artificial Intelligence and security while optimizing customer TCO. By combining the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor with Atos' unique high-end server expertise, its new-generation computing platform will support its clients respond to new requirements in data analytics, artificial intelligence and BigData, converging business-critical computing and HPC within a single device ", underlined Arnaud Bertrand, Group SVP, Head of Big Data and HPC at Atos.

"The new Intel Xeon Scalable processor offers more capability for HPC users with more compute power, more I/O and more memory channels," said Trish Damkroger, Vice President of Technical Computing at Intel. "The new Bull Sequana blade server by Atos is a great example of an innovative, scalable solution that makes the latest technology accessible to more HPC users."

Atos computers' high-data volume processing capabilities are also maximized within Atos' Big Data services including 'Atos Codex (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes)', an integrated end-to-end analytics solution including predictive computing and cognitive analytics.

Availability

The new-generation computing platforms (https://atos.net/products/next-generation-computing-servers) will be available starting Q3 2017.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index. www.atos.net (http://www.atos.net/)



Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80 years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com (http://www.bull.com/) | Follow @Bull_com

For more information, please contact:

Jose de Vries | +31 6 30 27 26 11 | Jose.devries@atos.net (mailto:Jose.devries@atos.net) | @Josee_devries

Intel, Xeon, and Xeon Phi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.





Click here for pdf (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2120009/807533.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

