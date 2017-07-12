Viva Kuwait Upgrades Google Play Carrier Billing to the Bango Platform to Stimulate Growth

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bango (AIM: BGO), the leading mobile payments company, announces that it has enabled mobile operator Viva Kuwait to upgrade its Google Play carrier billing from a direct integration to the Bango Platform. Kuwaiti customers will enjoy the enhanced performance delivered through the Bango Platform, while developers selling through the Google Play store in Kuwait will see increased sales from Viva customers through the Bango Boost program.

Viva Kuwait is the latest in a series of upgrades from direct connections to the Bango Platform. Operators want to grow the value of their app store business by attracting new users, boosting support for top spending customers and opening-up their customer base to developer marketing. The Bango Platform provides data for operators and developers to segment and develop the app store customer base, which drives-up activity and revenue levels.

More mobile operators are choosing the Bango Platform to run their Google Play carrier billing business, to benefit from the advances in payment technology that Bango uniquely brings. The first generation of app store carrier billing activations was dominated by direct connections. But a bilateral connection between operator and store creates a payment route "silo", so it does not benefit from the continuous improvements to payment performance that are generated through an industry-wide, multi-party platform.

"As technology matures it trends towards standardization", commented Anil Malhotra, Chief Marketing Officer at Bango. "A standard platform for alternative payments means that merchants can scale-up faster using known, reliable technology at low costs of deployment. This is what the Bango Platform provides, giving operators a way to achieve higher revenues from app stores than they can secure through direct integrations".

About Bango

Bango is the standard platform chosen by leading global stores to deliver mobile payments to everyone. As the next billion consumers adopt their first smartphone and look for universal payment methods, Bango will be there to unlock the world of apps, video, music, games and other content that brings those smartphones to life. Global stores plugging into the Bango Payment Platform include Amazon, Google, Samsung and Microsoft. Bango also partners with leading payment providers around the world to drive new users and revenues through its industry-leading mobile payment solutions. For more information, visit www.bango.com.