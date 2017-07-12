SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Today RedSeal (www.redseal.net) increased its capabilities for modeling complex networks by adding a new integration with Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI). The integration between RedSeal's network modeling and risk-scoring platform and Cisco ACI expands customers' ability to create one, unified model of their hybrid datacenters -- including devices that are on-premise, virtualized, and/or in a public cloud -- and to conduct queries across all of these environments.

The digital infrastructure of today's modern enterprise includes a complex array of on-premise, cloud and virtualized networks, which are constantly changing, making a complete and detailed understanding of the current state of a network a time-consuming and complex task. RedSeal's ability to model complete hybrid datacenters -- including software-defined networks (SDNs) in VMware NSX and now Cisco ACI, as well as previously announced enhanced modeling of Amazon Web Services Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) -- gives customers a comprehensive view of their entire as-built network.

The Cisco ACI integration builds on RedSeal's ability to provide critical visibility into access controls for these hybrid datacenter environments, as well as alert users to violations of customized policies they have established for their organizations. This capability also helps security teams be more productive by allowing them to quickly and accurately model devices and associated policies within the Cisco ACI fabric.

"Enterprise security teams are struggling, as they're understaffed and under pressure. When it comes to understanding network access across and within all of their network fabrics, they're in the dark," said Kurt Van Etten, product VP at RedSeal. "They need a holistic view of their network that's deeply integrated with their current security solutions. The integration of Cisco's ACI fabric with the RedSeal platform provides this visibility, giving enterprise security teams much needed context for prioritizing vulnerabilities, accelerating incident response, managing compliance, and improving the overall resilience of their infrastructure."

