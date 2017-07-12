MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today announced the launch of new managed service offerings for Analytics and Workforce Management (WFM) that enable customers to accelerate the value of Calabrio ONE -- all while minimizing the challenges faced when implementing and managing new technology.

Contact centers are transforming in response to customer experience and employee engagement taking center stage, and they're increasingly deploying technology that enables data-driven decisions. However, despite the value they bring, many organizations are not using modern customer engagement technology to its fullest potential -- especially analytics tools, as revealed by a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Calabrio. According to the "Maximize Customer Data with Analytics" study, a third of decision-makers said their contact center staff are spread too thin to use analytics to capture customer data insights. As a result, companies continue to miss out on critical customer insights because they lack the resources and knowledge needed to be successful.

"Many organizations fall short on leveraging technology to drive improved customer and agent experiences," said Matt Matsui, senior vice president of product and strategy at Calabrio. "They understand the value that customer intelligence can bring to the entire organization, but their core teams are consumed with day-to-day operational challenges. Calabrio Managed Services for Analytics and WFM provide the knowledge and support our customers need to power a modern, multichannel contact center, while capturing and delivering insights and improvements to the rest of the business."

Calabrio Managed Services offer customers who have deployed Calabrio ONE access to a dedicated team of Calabrio experts who partner with internal teams to implement, run and optimize projects. Calabrio analysts bring deep knowledge of the Calabrio ONE suite and the contact center industry allowing customers to:

Focus on the business - Calabrio experts take on the heavy lifting of managing solutions, so contact center teams can focus on the core business.

Achieve economies of scale - Equipment, software licensing and talent expenses are carried by Calabrio.

Provide access to talent - Calabrio staff deliver deep technology and industry expertise from day one.

Improve scalability - At different times in a project lifecycle, businesses may need different sets of skills or resources. Calabrio will bring the right skills at the right times, without the hassle of hiring additional employees.

Access best practices - Calabrio experts remain at the forefront of innovative strategies, constantly honing new skills and bringing fresh ideas and insights to the business.

Calabrio Managed Services is run by the Calabrio Innovation Center which provides in-depth consulting engagements, workshops, proof of concepts, managed services and additional programs that ensure Calabrio customers are successful.

