SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- Today Crunchyroll, Inc., the leading global community and platform for anime and manga, announced its partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan (NUEJ) to co-develop new anime titles with international appeal. The two companies will work together to produce a range of exciting titles based on existing content as well as entirely new projects that will make anime more accessible to a global audience.

This new venture was born out of Crunchyroll's existing long-standing relationship with NBCUniversalEntertainmentJapan. For years, Crunchyroll has been an international distribution partner for NUEJ, bringing fans around the world access to the series they produce in Japan. Past titles have included some of anime's biggest series to date, including Berserk and Drifters.

"Crunchyroll and NUEJ share a passion for producing anime that has widespread appeal around the globe," said Kun Gao, Founder and GM of Crunchyroll. "The partnership made sense as an exciting opportunity to bring more high-quality content to the anime community. We are excited to build off our relationship with NUEJ to collaborate on green-lighting new titles that anime fans will love."

"Crunchyroll has always been a trusted partner in bringing the series we produce to screens everywhere internationally," said James Takagi, Managing Director, NUEJ. "With Crunchyroll, we will make the newest and best anime titles accessible to audiences outside of Japan. Together, we look forward to working with fresh and exciting talent to bring anime fans around the world more of what they love -- premium anime content."

More details on projects and specific titles to be announced at a later date.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the official destination for the largest and latest lineup of anime as well as popular drama and manga. Crunchyroll brings hit shows like "Naruto Shippuden", "Attack on Titan", and "One Piece" to millions of viewers around the world and allows them to purchase related merchandise through its online store. Through its app on game consoles, set-top boxes, mobile devices and more, Crunchyroll delivers content from leading Asian media producers directly to viewers translated professionally in multiple languages. The service is available for free or through a premium offering that allows users to watch ad-free with access to simulcasts -- top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast. Fans can also view Crunchyroll on VRV, a platform that aggregates content appealing to Crunchyroll fans. Crunchyroll is owned by Ellation, with majority investment from Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and The Chernin Group. Ellation has offices in San Francisco, Tokyo, and Moldova and is a member of the Association of Japanese Animations (AJA). For more information, visit http://www.crunchyroll.com or http://www.vrv.co.

About NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan, LLC

NBC Universal Entertainment Japan, LLC is a home entertainment distribution entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE - www.uphe.com). UPHE is a unit of Universal Pictures, a division of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group is a part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

