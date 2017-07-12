SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- On July 15, Bugcrowd, the leader in crowdsourced security testing will host the industry's first-ever LevelUp Virtual Hacking Conference. From content for beginners to talks aimed at experienced and "elite" researchers, LevelUp will feature presentations from some of the world's top hackers on a range of topics -- from pen testing methodologies to tips for approaching specific targets.

"The scope of this event is so broad -- there's a bit of everything," said ZSeano, #2 researcher on the Bugcrowd all-time leaderboard. "By bringing people from all over the world together, from the comfort of their own home, LevelUp is providing an opportunity to learn how other researchers think when it comes to testing. I'm really excited to see what other researchers have to share."

With more than 20 talks and presentations from industry and Bugcrowd community leaders including Peter Yaworski, Ben Actis, Tim Strazzere, Yappare, Ben Sadeghipour, Emily Walls, and ZSeano the conference includes seven tracks throughout the day covering everything from first-hand perspective on being part of the bug bounty community to detailed "how-to" talks on hacking web, mobile, API, hardware, thick clients, and browsers.

What: LevelUp Virtual Hacking Conference

When: Saturday, July 15 starting at 9am PT

Full schedule + Registration: bugcrowd.com

"With a community of over 60,000 security researchers we not only have access to some of the top minds in security, we also have a great responsibility to nurture this talent," said Casey Ellis, CEO and Founder, Bugcrowd. "The LevelUp Conference combines two of our passions: building community and making the internet a safer place. This is the first bug bounty hunter focused event accessible to anyone -- no matter where they live. I'm incredibly proud of this event and look forward to a great day of learning."

