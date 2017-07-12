ISP Delivers Fiber-Fast Speeds to Rural, Urban Users in Costa Blanca

Mimosa Networks, the leader in next-generation, Hybrid Fiber-Wireless fixed access broadband solutions, announced today that aeromax, a leading wireless internet service provider (WISP) in Spain, has selected Mimosa for its new 5G Fixed wireless service in the southeastern coastal region. aeromax will deploy Mimosa access, backhaul, and client solutions to deliver speeds of 100 Mbps and greater for its residential and business customers.

The aeromax network provides service in more than 2,000 cities and towns in Spain's Costa Blanca region. With increasing subscriber demand, aeromax designed its new 5G high-speed network to run in parallel with its existing network. The "aeromax f: fiber over the air" network uses Mimosa products in both GigaPoP and MicroPoP architectures. aeromax GigaPoPs are tower deployments using Mimosa A5c connectorized access points to service subscribers over a large geography. In high-density neighborhoods, aeromax's MicroPoP hub locations use Mimosa A5 access points connecting to Mimosa C5 client devices to serve residential subscribers. Strategically-located homeowners agree to serve as hub homes in exchange for discounted service, a strategy which enables aeromax to scale quickly and effectively. aeromax will also deploy Mimosa B5 backhaul radios to augment its network design.

"We are thrilled with the reliability, throughput, and speeds of the Mimosa gear," said Stephan Bergmann, CEO of aeromax. "We have achieved amazing quality of service results on our 'aeromax f' 5G network, and our customers are amazed by the stability and speed. Mimosa's fiber-fast speeds have also helped us win against the 4G/LTE services in licensed spectrum."

Mimosa's hybrid-fiber-wireless (HFW) technology significantly improves the time to market and lowers the cost to provide fiber-speed service to subscribers. And Mimosa's proprietary Spectrum Reuse Synchronization (SRS) technology exploits advances in Massive MIMO and antenna beamforming to scale wireless networks with expanded capacity and bandwidth.

aeromax deployed RF elements' Symmetrical Horn Carrier Class antennas together with Mimosa's A5c connectorized access points. With a wider elevation pattern than a traditional sector antenna, the combined products are a good fit for hilly terrain, projecting signals across more homes more effectively.

"We are amazed at how accurate RF elements' new horn technology is. Coupled with Mimosa's 5G gear it is rapid, safe, and precise," said Bergmann.

"We are excited to work with aeromax in achieving its plans for delivering the ultimate broadband experience to its subscribers while accelerating their time to revenue," said John Colvin, Mimosa's Senior Vice President of Global Field Operations. "We are at a tipping point where service providers of all sizes around the world are embracing our vision of delivering fiber-fast speeds using our innovative 5G Fixed wireless solutions."

Colvin continued, "Our ultimate goal is to put our customers in a position to exceed their business objectives while making it a reality for their end customers to have the highest quality connection to the rest of the world. We are gratified to see service providers on the forefront of embracing innovative solutions and leading the way to address their customer needs in cities, suburbs, urban and rural areas all over the world."

About Mimosa Networks, Inc.:

Mimosa Networks is the leader in next-generation, Hybrid Fiber-Wireless fixed access broadband solutions. Mimosa access, backhaul, and client solutions empower service providers to deliver ultra-broadband connectivity in suburban, urban, and hard-to-reach rural areas at a fraction of the cost of fiber, driving new industry competition and closing the global connectivity gap. Mimosa's technology demonstrates unprecedented levels of efficiency, sharing scarce spectrum concurrently across an entire network. Founded in 2012, Mimosa is based in Silicon Valley and deployed in over 130 countries worldwide.

