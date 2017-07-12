Netscribes Introduces Platform for Real-time Market Insights

NEW YORK, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Netscribes, Inc., a global market intelligence and content marketing firm, today announced the launch of its Onsense customized market intelligence platform. The new platform helps firms keep track of what their customers are saying, what their competitors and suppliers are up to, be aware of industry changes as and when they happen, and identify business opportunities.

Onsense combines machine-derived content curated with human intelligence to provide insights that matter to marketers and corporate strategy professionals. It sources information from the web, social media, and user-defined sources such as specialty data systems, and specific social media accounts to provide nearly 40% more unique results than Google alerts.

Onsense offers customized features depending on the need of the customer. At a basic level, it can be used to keep track of new product launches, leadership changes, events, leadership styles, and news published on the Internet in real time. On a more advanced level, it can be integrated with Netscribes' in-house research and analytics capability to offer deeper insights.

"Onsense is a no-noise, high-precision market intelligence platform," said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO at Netscribes. "Unlike other automated tools in the market, Onsense provides contextually-relevant information, tracks information in local languages, and provides meaningful insights with the help of our in-house team of analysts. It can also integrate insights from primary research surveys, social media listening, and desk research into the same platform."

Corporate strategy professionals use Onsense to find out what their customers are talking about, monitor competitor activity and discover new market opportunities. Product development teams use Onsense to listen to consumer feedback and competitive information to make product decisions, such as what features to include, how to price and position their products and also get a sense of consumer preferences in real time; while brand managers and marketers use Onsense to discover trends, identify key messages, value-add their messaging, and many more business use-cases.

About Netscribes

Netscribes is a global market intelligence and content marketing firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by a US-based private equity firm, the company provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and implementation based on insights.

