FollowMe by Ringdale Recognized as Best-in-class by Buyers Lab (BLI)

This year marks the 20th anniversary since Ringdale introduced FollowMe and the breakthrough technology to connect people and information, through improving user productivity, securing documents and ensuring compliance.

The acclaimed FollowMe Printing technology enables organizations to transform users printing behavior from conventional desktop printing to more efficient centralized workgroup based office printing.

Ringdale has been pioneering workplace transformation for more than three decades and continues to advance its offerings in the imaging and printing market. FollowMe's compliance and security features are trusted by leading organizations in over 149 countries world-wide, including 5 of the top 10 global banks and the largest government, healthcare and education institutions.

In recognition, BLI has awarded FollowMe with a Platinum solution status having achieved a best in class rating. The Platinum rated Solution Report is available to download from the FollowMe website at www.followme.ringdale.com.

With less than a year until the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force (a new set of rules on data governance which affects organizations globally which hold or process information on European citizens), it is important for customers to be thinking about how they can achieve compliance within the area of Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

The independent assessment conducted by BLI provides insight into how customers can benefit from FollowMe's integrated DLP capabilities to achieve compliance with GDPR and other industry regulations.

"We wish to extend a special thank you to our customers and partners and we look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to protect their valuable data and enable them to stay focused on their core operations" said Jan Bollmann, Executive Vice President, Ringdale.

"BLI's in-depth, hands-on review recognized that FollowMe is designed to meet future data loss prevention challenges, some of which have recently been highlighted with classified material leakage in the government sector."

"For the vast majority of organizations looking for a solution to handle a wide range of output management functionality, Ringdale's FollowMe is an excellent choice," said Jamie Bsales, Senior Editor for solutions at BLI.

"The new DLP abilities are what set the latest version of FollowMe apart. Through the judicious use of customizable policies, administrators can enable all manner of safeguards to prevent sensitive data from being put to paper in the first place."

About Ringdale

Ringdale invented FollowMe and the print roaming technology in 1997 and has continued to be at the forefront of the industry for over three decades. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.

