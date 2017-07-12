Vistaprint Launches Ideas & Advice Hub for Small and Micro Business Owners

LONDON, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vistaprint has launched a new 'Ideas and Advice' hub to help small and micro business owners looking for tips on how to start or grow their business.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534955/Vistaprint_Ideas_and_Advice.jpg )



Vistaprint.co.uk/Hub provides these owners with a one stop shop of marketing & advertising, branding and design content - intended to answer their most pressing and common questions when navigating the complex world of running their own business.

Vistaprint has drawn on customer insights and its experience of working with millions of small and micro businesses worldwide, to develop advice and guidance on the topics that business owners regularly ask for support with.

Currently, there is a variety of content on the hub, including advice articles, case studies of inspirational campaigns run by small and micro business owners, webinars and infographics. The topics covered range from how to write a marketing plan and SEO tips, to connecting with customers and common pitfalls to avoid when starting a business. The content is written by Vistaprint experts and guest posters from the small business community.

As this service to small and micro business owners expands, there will be further integration between the hub and Vistaprint website, directing customers to relevant content based on the products they're looking at.

This is just one example of the wider educational support Vistaprint is offering the small and micro business community. Vistaprint is also partnering with the British Library to develop content for its Business & IP Centre, which offers owners expert guidance in starting, protecting and growing their companies.

Oliver Harcourt, Head of Vistaprint UK, comments: "As a company that serves millions of small and micro business owners every year, we are always looking at additional ways to help them succeed.

"Small and micro business owners have to wear many hats, often leaving them limited time to learn new skills for professionally promoting their business.

"The Ideas and Advice hub offers a range of easily digestible content that addresses many key questions our customers have when looking for ways to make their business stand out.

"It's a great resource for any small or micro business owner regardless of the size and stage of their business."

