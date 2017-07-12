Westwood Holdings Group Inc: Westwood Holdings Group and Aviva Investors Strategic Partnership: Update

DALLAS, July 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) is pleased to announce an update regarding our long-term strategic partnership with Aviva Investors in the global convertibles asset class.

With immediate effect, Aviva Investors has appointed Westwood to transition from advisory to discretionary sub-investment manager of the Aviva Investors Global Convertibles Fund, a Luxembourg-domiciled long-only convertibles fund.1 Westwood continues to manage the Aviva Investors Global Convertibles Absolute Return Fund, and is now the sole sub-investment manager of Aviva Investors' two convertibles fund offerings.

The Westwood Global Convertibles portfolio management team is led by David Clott and Shawn Mato. Prior to joining Westwood in 2014, Clott and Mato spent over 10 years at Aviva Investors, where they managed the Aviva Investors Global Convertibles and Aviva Investors Global Convertibles Absolute Return Funds.

The new appointment further emphasizes Westwood's strategic commitment to expanding our global client base by providing high-conviction and outcome-oriented strategies to non-U.S. investors. President and CEO Brian Casey said, "Over the past few years, we have built a strong relationship with Aviva Investors and delivered on the return and risk profile expectations of their clients invested in the two convertibles funds. We believe the appointment announced today further solidifies our relationship and strengthens Westwood's ability to deliver our investment capabilities to non-U.S. clients."

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. With $22.1 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2017), the firm offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Multi-Asset, Global and Emerging Markets equities, and Global Convertible securities portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHG." Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston, Omaha and Houston.

(WHG-G)

1 Aviva Investors - Global Convertibles Fund is a sub-fund of Aviva Investors, a société d'investissement à capital variable (SICAV), with registered office at 2, rue du Fort Bourbon, L-1249 Luxembourg.

Contact: Bill Hardcastle

Telephone: 214-756-6383

Email: bhardcastle@westwoodgroup.com

Website: westwoodgroup.com

