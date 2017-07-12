SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/12/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article taking a closer look at fully-reporting First Harvest Corp.'s (OTCQB: HVST) recent uplisting to the OTCQB from the OTC Pink marketplace and its unique approach to the media and advertising market.

What is the OTCQB?

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies. Companies listed on the exchange must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency along with the technology and regulation needed to improve the investing experience for retail and institutional investors.

By comparison, the OTC Pink Open Market is designed for all types of companies available through any broker. These companies may be perfectly reputable, but there is less transparency and fewer requirements. Many investors prefer to invest in OTCQB or higher companies to simplify due diligence by creating a baseline group of opportunities. Some larger investors may also consider OTC Pink companies off-limits for various reasons.

First Harvest Moves to the OTCQB

First Harvest recently announced that its stock began trading on the OTCQB after successfully uplisting. Management believes that the OTCQB can provide enhanced investor benefits, such as higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage/news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements. The company also hopes that the uplisting will help broaden and diversify its shareholder base.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is another significant milestone for our company," said First Harvest CEO Kevin Gillespie in the press release announcing the uplisting to the OTCQB exchange. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will provide our shareholders and prospective investors with a degree of transparency and liquidity, as well as exposure to institutional investors that would otherwise not invest in Pink Sheet companies."

Diversified Approach

First Harvest is focused on combining three of the fastest growing business sectors -- cannabis, social media, and mobile gaming. Hemp Inc. is already a top-rated and top-trending game in both the App Store and Google Play that lets users build their own cannabis empire, while CannaVoices is a member-based social media platform for subscribers to participate in an open forum with other pro-cannabis supporters. The game has achieved rankings as high as #1 in both on-line stores.

The company plans to leverage its gaming and social media presence to power an online advertising platform designed to fill a gap in the market. Many popular social media platforms don't provide the ability to tap into a segmented cannabis audience due to restrictive protocols within their terms of service. First Harvest enables advertisers to reach targeted, highly-engaged, and active cannabis enthusiasts through Hemp Inc. and CannaVoices.

