Znergy, Inc.: Znergy Appoints Senior Vice President

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Znergy Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG) (the "Company"), a provider of energy-efficient lighting products, lighting controls, and energy management solutions, announced today the appointment of Ryan Smith as a Senior Vice President. Mr. Smith brings 35 years of experience successfully managing and operating industrial facilities and increasing operating efficiencies.

Senior Vice President, Ryan Smith, stated, "I am pleased and excited to join Znergy. Given my background and network of contacts, I believe I will be very helpful in growing Znergy's sales and making sure we operate at the highest efficiencies as possible when serving our customers. Znergy's Maintenance Reliability based model is all about increasing safety in the workplace and improving operating efficiencies, which perfectly aligns with my past success in industrial facilities management."

Mr. Smith has had a distinguished career in facilities engineering, maintenance, operations and management for major Indiana industrial concerns. From 2012 until the present he was Maintenance Manager for Bremen Castings. From 2002 through 2012, Mr. Smith was Operations Manager for Warsaw Engineering and Fabrication. From 1998 through 2002, he was Engineering and Maintenance Manager for Neenah Enterprises. Prior to 1998, Mr. Smith worked in a variety of engineering, operations, and facilities maintenance positions for several major enterprises. Throughout his career, Mr. Smith has focused on increasing operating efficiencies and on developing Reliability Based Maintenance Procedures, which reduce costs, improve up-times and increase the reliability of facility equipment. Over the course of his 35-year career, Mr. Smith has developed and maintained a broad array of senior level contacts in numerous facilities across a variety of industries in the Midwest. Mr. Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue University in 1987.

"We are excited to expand our team with the addition of Ryan. His experience in facilities management adds a key element to our organization as we ramp our sales efforts and projects," commented Dave Baker, Znergy's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to utilizing Ryan's 35 years experience on increasing operating efficiencies and his along with the network of contacts he has built over the years."

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC Markets: ZNRG) is a provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls, and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit: www.znergyworld.com.

