Falcon Private Bank / Falcon first Swiss private bank to enter blockchain asset management market with Bitcoin . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, July 12, 2017 - Falcon Group is the first Swiss private bank to provide blockchain asset management solutions for its clients through the new cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG. Following the approval by FINMA for Bitcoin asset management, this novel product underlines Falcon's strategic repositioning, which focuses on shaping a unique experience, empowered by individual excellence and world-class digital intelligence.

Falcon Group is the first Swiss private bank to provide blockchain asset management solutions for its clients through the new cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG. Clients can exchange and hold Bitcoins via Falcon using their cash holdings. Our solution facilitates easy access to blockchain assets and a convenient storage process. Additionally, a Bitcoin ATM has been installed in the lobby of Falcon Private Bank's headquarters in Zurich and is accessible for the public during business hours. After an in-depth enquiry, FINMA has given its approval for the launch of this unique new product.

Arthur Vayloyan, Global Head Products & Services, Falcon Private Bank Ltd.: "Following our strategic partnership with Move Digital, a best-in-class provider of digital asset management and investment advisory systems, this is a further tangible element of our new strategy. We are proud to be the first-mover in the Swiss private banking area to provide blockchain asset management for our clients. Falcon is convinced that the time is right to enter this nascent market and it is our firm belief that this new product will fulfil our clients' future needs."

"It has been a pleasure assisting Falcon in realising this new product, which is nothing less than a historic milestone for the entire crypto space," says Niklas Nikolajsen, CEO, Bitcoin Suisse AG.

MME acted as the legal advisor and PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor in the approval process.

# # #

Falcon Private Bank is a Swiss private banking boutique with 50 years of expertise in wealth management. We provide first-class financial services to private clients and wealthy families from our headquarters in Zurich and our locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Luxembourg. Our clients benefit from an excellent investment competence as well as from our financial strength and stability, which results from our Swiss heritage and our government-owned shareholder.

Media contacts

Falcon Private Bank Ltd.

Gianmarco Timpanaro

Head Marketing & Communications

Phone: +41 44 227 57 47

Mobile: +41 79 404 37 73

gianmarco.timpanaro@falconpb.com (mailto:gianmarco.timpanaro@falconpb.com)

www.falconprivatebank.com (http://www.falconprivatebank.com)

Falcon Private Bank Ltd.

Urs Fehr

Deputy Head Marketing & Communication

Phone: +41 44 227 57 45

Mobile: +41 79 694 47 65

urs.fehr@falconpb.com (mailto:urs.fehr@falconpb.com)

www.falconprivatebank.com (http://www.falconprivatebank.com)

Media Release (http://hugin.info/150857/R/2119923/807458.pdf)

