Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Drives the Need and Development of Screenless Display Technologies

Display manufacturers identify significant opportunities to integrate screenless displays into futuristic and portable applications, finds Frost & Sullivan's TechVision team

SANTA CLARA, California, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing ubiquity of smartphones and wearable technologies, miniaturization and advancements in wireless communication are prompting breakneck developments in display technologies, with screenless displays emerging as the latest disruptive force. Display technologies boast much lower power consumption, form factor and hardware requirements than traditional display technologies, enabling display and electronics original design manufacturers (ODMs) to offer displays in restricted spaces. In due course, screenless displays will enable the transmission of information directly on to any open space, human retina or human brain.

New Frost & Sullivan analysis, Developments in Screenless Displays, focuses on developments in visual image, virtual retinal and synaptic interface screenless display forms. The study also examines the following technologies which have the potential to transform healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and consumer sectors: holographic display, heads-up display, smart eye wear and brain-computer interface.

To learn more about Frost & Sullivan's research or to sign- up for our Growth Strategy Dialogue, a complimentary one-hour interactive session, with Frost & Sullivan thought leaders please visit: https://goo.gl/ghNNwz

"Technologists' ability to construct and generate 3D images that do not require any external device for viewing will go a long way in bolstering the R&D of screenless display technology," observed Frost & Sullivan TechVision Senior Research Analyst Jabez Mendelson. "Its high color output and resolution as well as wide field of view will encourage screenless displays in applications that aim to offer a rich, immersive experience to users."

While their scope of application is massive, screenless displays are still battling low consumer awareness and high initial costs of investment. Owing to a fiercely competitive display technology segment, adding new functionalities will increase the cost of development, price and power consumption. However, the technology scores high in terms of data security, as it is possible to develop applications wherein the data can be customized and sent directly to the retina or the brain of the end user.

"In addition to the visual image screenless display technologies, the virtual retinal and synaptic interface screenless display technologies work closely with the organs of the human body," noted Mendelson. "Virtual retinal displays transmit images directly to the retina of the eye and in the synaptic interface transmit directly into the brain. However, there will be several regulatory hurdles on the road to commercialization due to the direct interaction of the technologies with vital human organs."

It is unclear at what pace the screenless display technologies will evolve and commercialize as most of them are in the research phase. Most technologists are currently focusing on smart glasses because of the ability of the solution to record human activities and the users' views for security and surveillance purposes. With advancements in software algorithms, mobile applications and virtual/augmented reality, the functions of screenless display technologies will expand, greatly widening its scope of use across segments.

