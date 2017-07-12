Naypadmasagarji Maharaj, First Jain Spiritual Leader Awarded on Eiffel Tower

MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / Naypadmasagarji Maharaj became the first ever Jain spiritual leader to be awarded atop the iconic Wonder of the World, the Eiffel Tower, at a glittering awards event, which was an initiative of the World News Network.

Naypadmasagarji Maharaj, as a leader in the spiritual domain, got awarded along with other prestigious dignitaries on that occasion in Paris. The award was conferred for the leadership he had shown to the Jain community, in particular, and to others in general over the years, with him spearheading the Jain philosophy of Ahimsa and compassion for every living being in this world. With such noble thoughts being spread far and wide to as many communities and countries in the world, Guru Ji has been helping make this world a peaceful and considerate one and also thus help guide the future generations too.

Mr.Virendra Shah, of the Jain International Organization ("JIO"), said this about eminent Guruji, "Guruji is an inspirational leader of the Jainism faith and someone who, in spite of his frugal living habits, is able to work tirelessly for the faith to be spread far and wide. He has, to date, covered 75000 kilometres by foot all over India."

Apart from him, Sadhvi Mayana Shree Ji was also awarded for women empowerment and to help nurture the women-folk to identify the wisdom, which is in the great Jain books of philosophy, amongst the members of the community. Mr. Surendra Mardia of JIO mentioned, "Sadhvi Mayana Shree Ji has used the tenets of Jainism to help women-folk find strength and courage to stand for their rights and empowered many women and create successful and peaceful communities where the family structure is given importance to help create an orderly society where peace and tranquility would prevail."

Amongst the major celebrities who were celebrated at the occasion were French, European, and other fashion designers, industrialists, actors, etc., from all across the world. Guest of honor, Robby Wells, the U.S. Democratic Party's Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections, drew a parallel to his RiseUp Campaign with talk of love, peace, and harmony when he spoke about how the Jainism faith and its ideals have a great potential to help rid this world of hatred and global terror.

The Jain community, too, had a major share of the awards, with some of the leading lights from this influential community snagging awards for the yeomen's service, which they are widely recognized for. Some of the prominent and illustrious names included: Mr. Naresh Kantilal Zaveri, the diamond magnate from Antwerp; the young and dashing actor, Dhruvin Shah, who, all of 19 years, is creating ripples in the West as well as in his debut movie in India; the Turakhia Brothers, who have also been internationally acknowledged as the youngest billionaires; the steel industrialist, Ghevarchand Bohra; the garments industry duo, Uchik Gala and Sanjay Shah; the chemical industry veteran, Virendra P. Shah; the noted industrialist and philanthropist, Surendra Mardia; the young financial analyst based in London, Yashvardhan Jain; Sharad Jain, the Fund Manager from Dubai; and Jayesh Kala, amongst others.

Satish Reddy, the Managing Director of the World News Network, observed, "The striking feature of the initiatives which the Jain Guruji Naypadmasagarji Maharaj Sahebji has accomplished ever-so-effortlessly over the years is to spread the messages of the Jain Thirthankaras to his followers and make them a cohesive unit so that, whenever the community required any objective to be fulfilled, the followers came up with robust support always. Getting to see such unity amongst an influential community who are known to use their ideals of the faith in their daily personal, social, and business lives gives so much joy and warms the cockles of the heart."

Dakshesh Shah, a prominent businessman and a keen follower of Guru Naypadmasagarji Maharaj, quipped, "I am extremely happy that Guruji has been recognized for his exemplary service to humanity on top of such an iconic Wonder of this World. I am extremely thrilled and spellbound by such an extraordinary awards program which has the dignitaries from all continents of the world congregating along with a potential American President on top of this famous world monument."

