PR Newswire
London, July 12
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 11 July 2017 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1327.62
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1313.00
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1344.77
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1330.14
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/