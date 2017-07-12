Andersen Global is proud to announce a presence in Turkey by way of a Collaboration Agreement with NAZALI Tax Legal, a leading tax and legal consultancy firm with locations in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa. The addition of NAZALI Tax Legal as a collaborating firm of Andersen Global is part of Andersen's current strategy of building out a larger platform in the region. The Nazali team is led by founder and Managing Partner, Ersin Nazali.

"Our main philosophy has always been and will continue to be the establishment and maintenance of a trust-based relationship with our clients where we can provide objective, best-in-class service. This collaboration will allow us to combine resources and provide even more seamless, outstanding service globally," said Ersin Nazali. "In addition, this collaboration is a very significant indicator of the international confidence and interest in the Turkish economy for the forthcoming period. Turkey is a center for tax and legal services provided to Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries, so the services offered to our local and international clients and countries will be diversified and increased in this context."

NAZALI Tax Legal has become one of the leading law firms in the field of taxation and legal matters in Turkey since its establishment in 2015. The professionals at NAZALI Tax Legal offer legal and tax consultancy services in a wide range of industries to many national and international clients including corporate and commercial law, corporate restructuring, tax law, social security and employment law, customs and foreign trade law, intellectual property law, and litigation-enforcement and bankruptcy law.

"The expansion into Turkey is significant and also strategic because of the country's geographic position between Europe and Asia," commented Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. "Their firm's immense growth and development over a short period of time is indicative of the entrepreneurial spirit of Ersin and the professionals at NAZALI Tax Legal, and the high caliber of individuals who are joining us."

Nazali joins Andersen Global with over 60 tax and legal professionals and expects to double in size over the next twelve months. Andersen Global now has more than 2,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in 68 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

