Wearable Technologies for Industrial Applications, 2017-2020 - Smart Glasses, Wrist-Worn Devices, HUDs Improve Productivity and Efficiency in Industrial Sector

With the increase in accidents related to work, a safe and healthy work environment is needed and advancements in technology can minimize mortality rate. Industrial wearables (smart glasses and gloves, head mounted displays, cameras, audio devices, sensors embedded into clothes) are geared to transform the industrial sector by reducing error rate, improving efficiency and safety of workers.

With Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), wearables are expected to have high growth opportunities in the industrial segment. The ability of wearables to provide real-time data, as well as perform monitoring and tracking functionalities will complement growth. Wearables establish a connection between workers and the digital platform.

The technology and innovation report provides assessment of key wearable technologies, innovations and innovators profile (across different applications including the manufacturing shop floor, assembly line, quality checks, item pick up and movements, and delivery scheduling planning), and factors influencing adoption. The report also assesses the impact of various wearable devices on industrial applications and these include see-through glasses, head mounted devices, wrist bands that are intended for enhancing visual aid, assessing fatigue, strengthening protection, and productivity and efficiency improvement.

What is the significance of wearables in industrial sector?

What type of applications are enabled by wearables in a manufacturing set-up?

What is the patent trend and key focus areas?

What are the key emerging innovation themes and who is driving these innovations?

Who are the beneficiaries (implementation cases)?

What is the adoption potential of wearables in industries?

What are the factors driving adoption?

What are the growth opportunities beyond 2020 for wearables in industries?

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings

2. Technology Status Review

2.1 Wearables are Becoming more Smarter and Opening Up Multitude Opportunities in The Industrial Sector

2.2 Evolution of Wearable Devices and Growing Opportunities

2.3 Smart Factories Creates Opportunities for Wearables

2.4 Continuous Monitoring of Users and Machines in Smart Industries

2.5 Use of Digital Devices to Transform Industrial Systems

2.6 Trend Analysis of Patents for Industrial Wearables

3. Emerging Innovations in Industrial Wearable Devices

3.1 See-Through Glasses with Enhanced Visual Aid

3.1.1 Enterprise Technology for Manufacturing and Logistics

3.1.2 Industrial Smart Glasses with Thermographic Camera

3.1.3 Smart Glasses with a Monocular View for Industrial Applications

3.2 Head-Mounted Safety Devices to Alert Users

3.2.1 Head-Mounted Protective Measurement Device

3.2.2 Head-mounted Voice Recognition System

3.3 Transformation from Desktops to Wearable Computers

3.3.1 Wireless Wrist-Worn Ring Scanner Increases Productivity

3.3.2 Sleek Wrist-Worn Band for Fatigue Measurement

3.3.3 Connected Wrist Wearable Device for the Logistics Industry

3.4 Everyday Fabric Embedded with Smart Sensors

3.4.1 Smart Head Piece for Fatigue Measurement

4. Key Innovators in the Industrial Wearable Devices Market

5. Technology Impact Assessment and Implementation Examples

5.1 Impact of Industrial Wearables

5.2 Adoption Assessment of Industrial Wearable Technologies

5.3 Adoption Assessment - Analyst Point of View

6. Strategic Insights

6.1 The Road Ahead

7. Key Patents and Contacts

7.1 Key Patents: Augmented Reality Glasses and Collimating Optical Device

7.2 Key Patents: Augmented Reality for Manufacturing; Smart Clothing

7.3 Key Patents: Acousto-optical Display; Protective Eye Wear

7.4 Key Patents: Finger Ring Scanner; Smart Glove

7.5 Key Patents: Wearable with Silicone Rubber; Wearable Bracelet

7.6 Key Contacts

