Smart Cities Market Worth 1,201.69 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Smart Cities Market by Focus Areas, Transportation (Types, Solutions, Services), Utilities (Types, Solutions, Services), Buildings (Types, Solutions, Services), Citizen Services (Types), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the Smart Cities Market size is expected to grow from USD 424.68 Billion in 2017 to USD 1,201.69 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, mainly due to rapid connectivity and fast telecommunication provision and growing demography and hyper-urbanization.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 79 Market Data Tables and 67 Figures spread through 182 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Smart Cities Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-cities-market-542.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Moreover, successful implementation of smart city projects heavily depends on the technologies - data communications, cloud, mobility, and sensors that altogether form the IoT ecosystem. These technologies lay the foundation for smart city projects. Fast developments in these areas, in recent years, have enabled better connectivity of objects resulting into the complete development of smarter ecosystems.

Smart roadways has created vibrant prospects for stakeholders in the market

Intelligent Transport System (ITS) is often referred in context with the use of information and communication technologies in road transport, including infrastructure and traffic management, as well as, for interfaces with the other modes of transport. Despite the rapid technological advancements in the automobile sector and mobile devices, as well as, the emerging concept of connected vehicles, there have been no significant changes to the existing asphalt roads.

Request to Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=542

Smart distribution management is projected to showcase robust growth in the Smart Cities Market

The smart distribution management system in the utilities sector is governed by the efficient demand and response management (DRM). DRM allows the utility utilities sector to manage and implement Demand Response (DR) programs through a single integrated system, which can be interfaced with commercial, industrial, and residential sites.

Rapidly growing urban population and governments' large initiatives are major driving factors for smart city projects which provide significant growth opportunities for vendors in the APAC market

The APAC region is expected to provide growth opportunities to vendors over the next few years. Large working population and developing technology hubs have expanded the competitive environment in the region. APAC has the highest deployment of the cloud-based services. The region is investing in the IT and telecommunication sector. These developments clubbed with a growing demand from a massive and growing population enhances growth potential for the Smart Cities Market in the region.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=542

Key vendors in the global Smart Cities Market profiled in the report include Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), and Hitachi Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

Smart Transportation Market by Solution Type (Smart Ticketing, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management, Integrated Supervision, and Insurance Telematics), Service, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-transportation-market-692.html

Smart Grid Market by Solution (Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Distribution, Smart Grid Communication, Grid Asset Management, Geographic Information System and Billing & Customer Information System), by Service - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-grid-market-208777577.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets