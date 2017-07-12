

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA, as conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, said Wednesday that it has reached a settlement with Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) for $5.5 billion regarding U.S. RMBS claims.



FHFA had filed lawsuit in its role as conservator alleging violations of federal and state securities laws in connection with private-label residential mortgage-backed securities (PLS) trusts purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac between 2005 and 2007.



As per the terms of the agreement, Royal Bank of Scotland will pay approximately $4.525 billion to Freddie Mac and approximately $975 million to Fannie Mae and certain claims against Royal Bank of Scotland related to the securities involved will be released.



Separately, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc confirmed that it has reached a settlement with the Federal Housing Finance Agency ('FHFA') as conservator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to resolve claims by FHFA in relation to RBS's issuance and underwriting of approximately US$32 billion or 25 billion pounds of residential mortgage-backed securities or 'RMBS' in the US. As part of the settlement, FHFA's outstanding litigation against RBS will be withdrawn.



RBS said that The cost to the bank of US$4.75 billion or 3.65 billion pounds is largely covered by existing provisions. An incremental charge of US$196 million or 151 million pounds will be recorded in the RBS the second-quarter of 2017 results which will be published on 4 August 2017.



As at end of the first-quarter of 2017, RBS held a provision of US$8.3 billion or 6.6 billion pounds against RMBS, of which $4.55 billion or 3.6 billion pounds related to FHFA and the remainder principally relates to a number of the matters.



