The "Competing in the Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This new 389-page report contains 97 tables and provides analysis of the global enteric disease testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts by country, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.

This report presents detailed analysis of the Enteric Disease market in the US, Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) and Japan. Current scientific views on epidemiology and etiology are presented for Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Enterovirus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio and Yersinia.

The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment, including:

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Labs

Physician Offices

Public Health Labs

In addition to test volume and sales projections, the report presents sales and market share estimates for major suppliers of enteric disease diagnostic products, by test and country.

Also, the report:

Examines market applications of Molecular Diagnostics, Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunoassays, IT and other emerging technologies;

Reviews features and operating characteristics of major analyzers used for enteric disease testing;

Profiles key suppliers and potential market entrants developing innovative technologies and products; and

Analyzes emerging opportunities, alternative market penetration strategies, market entry barriers/risks, and strategic planning issues.

