PHS Wastekit, a Company that Supplies Cardboard Balers and Compactors, Launches a New Wastesaving Audit

The No-Cost Wastesaving Audit Includes a Complimentary Site Survey to Review the Company's Current Waste Disposal Practices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / The founders of PHS Wastekit, a waste handling solution company that supplies balers and compactors, are pleased to announce the launch of their new wastesaving audit.

To learn more about the free and no obligation wastesaving audit, please check out http://www.phswastekit.co.uk/wastesaving-audit.

As a company spokesperson noted, PHS Wastekit's new audit is the most comprehensive complimentary audit in the UK. In addition to including a free site survey that reviews a company's current waste disposal practices, the friendly and experienced team from PHS Wastekit will also recommend specific areas where savings can be made.

"We guarantee to reduce your waste disposal costs by up to 90 percent, and we will help you discover what waste disposal savings you can make from our cardboard balers and compactors up front," the spokesperson said, adding that the wastesaving audit also includes a free trial of any baler or compactor, including detailed training on how to use it to get the best money from their waste.

"All our machines are installed by one of our fully trained installation engineers and, if you choose to continue with your machine after your trial, we offer flexible service and maintenance plans and a 24 hour breakdown response to keep your machine running smoothly and efficiently at all times."

The fact that PHS Wastekit is offering a no-obligation and no-cost wastesaving audit will not surprise the many customers who have worked with the company over the years. Since it first opened, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding customer service along with their high quality balers and compactors that are durable and easy to use.

PHS Wastekit has over 3 decades of experience supplying balers, compactors and waste handling accessories across the UK. Company owners may purchase the durable and reliable equipment, or they may set up an affordable rental option.

About PHS Wastekit:

PHS Wastekit are an established waste handling solution company with over 35 years of experience handling hygiene solutions. Balers and Compactors are machines that reduce the volume of waste and package it in a way that makes it easier to manage. Balers bundle recyclables, like paper, cardboard and plastics, into bales ready for resale to recycling companies. For more information, please visit http://www.phswastekit.co.uk/.

Linda Kelley

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: PHS Wastekit