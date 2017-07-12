Felix Fang, Growatt's Marketing Director, talks to pv magazine about the Chinese firm's central and string inverter technology, global expansion, post-sales service and the growing importance of storage.

pv magazine: What are the key features and benefits of the new Growatt range of inverters, including the 30000TL3-S up to the 50000TL3-S for commercial applications, and the new 8K-11KTL3-S range for residential? Fred Fang: The most important feature of the Growatt 30-50Kw-s inverters is the wirebox. It is equipped with flexible devices for comprehensive protection of the inverter as well as the PV system. On both the AC and DC side, type II SPDs are configured, for each and every string there is fuse protection and a sensor for monitoring. With the inbuilt Anti-PID kit in our inverter, PV module degradation can be reduced, thus enhancing power yield in the long run. This series of inverters also support AC power supply, which make firmware upgrading at night possible, avoiding any lost generation caused by firmware upgrading during the day.

Our 8k-11KTL3-S models are newly launched inverters for residential and small commercial applications. The fan-less design also makes post-installation maintenance much easier.

Being a string and central inverter supplier, Growatt is well positioned to recognize trends in the sector. Do you notice that there has been a growing trend in China to use string inverters for large-scale solar installations? Not just in China. Using string inverters in large-scale solar plants is becoming more and more popular worldwide. This is because on the one hand string inverter capacity is increasing as costs decline, and this makes large scale string inverter application feasible budget-wise. Equally, in some scenario like hillside installations, string inverters are often better at handling PV string ...

