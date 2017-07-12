Zurich - Falcon Group is the first Swiss private bank to provide blockchain asset management solutions for its clients through the new cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG. Following the approval by FINMA for Bitcoin asset management, this novel product underlines Falcon's strategic repositioning.

Falcon Group is the first Swiss private bank to provide blockchain asset management solutions for its clients through the new cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG. Clients can exchange and hold Bitcoins via Falcon using their cash holdings. The solution facilitates easy access to blockchain assets and a convenient storage process. Additionally, a Bitcoin ATM has been installed in the lobby of Falcon Private Bank's headquarters in Zurich and is accessible for the public during business ...

